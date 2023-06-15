"It is the proudest day of my life" - Jude Bellingham sends message on social media after signing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid new signing Jude Bellingham has spoken of his pride in joining the La Liga giants.

Bellingham was unveiled as a Los Blancos player for the first time on Thursday (June 15). The English teenager has joined Carlo Ancelotti's from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. He becomes the second most expensive signing in the club's history.

The 19-year-old has taken to social media to send a message to Real Madrid fans upon his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. He tweeted two pictures of himself, one in the famous Los Merengues shirt and one alongside the club's president Florentino Perez. He captioned it:

"Hola Madridistas! It is the proudest day of my life to join the greatest club in the history of the game. I will give absolutely everything I have to help this team win. Thank you for the amazing welcome. HALA MADRID!!!"

Real Madrid's capture of Bellingham has ended months of speculation regarding his future. European heavyweights Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United were also in the race for his signature.

Bellingham enjoyed a remarkable campaign with BvB in which he became the Signal Iduna side's protagonist. He made 42 appearances across competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. He won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award.

Jude Bellingham takes Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane's number seven shirt

Jude Bellingham is inspired by Madrid icon Zidane.

Jude Bellingham will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Zinedine Zidane following his move to Real Madrid. The iconic Frenchman became one of, if not, Los Blancos' greatest midfielders during his time at the Bernabeu.

Zidane scored 49 goals and provided 68 assists in 227 appearances during the course of six years with Madrid. He won the Champions League, the La Liga title, and the Supercopa de Espana twice.

Bellingham has been handed Zidane's famous number seven shirt by Real Madrid. The English teenager wore the number 22 jersey at Dortmund but has opted to change numbers at the Bernabeu.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate has lauded Zidane as an inspiration after switching shirt numbers. He said (via The Independent):

“I really admire Zidane and the legacy he has at this club with the number five. It’s a number that inspires me. I’ve worn 22 for a long time and in my heart I’ll continue to wear 22. I’m delighted to wear the number five.”

Jude Bellingham will now head to Malta for Euro 2024 qualifying duty with England on Friday (June 16). He is set to play for the Three Lions as a Madrid player for the first time.

