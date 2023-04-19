"It's always a pleasure" - Diogo Dalot opens up on playing with compatriots Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot spoke about playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at the club level. Apart from being teammates for the Portugal national team, they also shared the pitch for the Red Devils.

While Dalot and Fernandes are still teammates at club level, Ronaldo left the club via mutual termination of his contract in November.

Speaking about sharing the pitch with his fellow countrymen, Dalot said (h/t Utd Plug):

"Playing with Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo? My two Portuguese friends. It was a pleasure to play with Cristiano, and I still have the opportunity to play with Bruno. So it's always a pleasure and it's even more special when you play with compatriots."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot shared the pitch for 39 matches during their time at Manchester United. The pair combined for a goal as well.

While they no longer share the pitch at club level, the duo play together for the Portugal national team. They were both part of the team that defeated Liechtenstein and Luxembourg in the recent UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo praised his former Manchester United teammate Diogo Dalot

In his infamous Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, Cristiano Ronaldo criticized the mentality of today's youngsters. The Portuguese, however, had words of praise for his compatriot Diogo Dalot.

Ronaldo lauded the Manchester United full-back's mindset as he told Morgan (via talkSPORT):

“If you ask me what I see in Man United, Diogo Dalot is an example. He is young, but he is very, very professional. And I’m not doubting that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent and is very professional.”

Dalot has once again been a crucial player for the Red Devils this season. He has made 35 appearances for the club across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Dalot scored in the Red Devils' most recent Premier League showdown against Nottingham Forest as well, with Antony setting him up with a delightful move.

