"It's baffling to me" – Ian Wright cannot believe Manchester United did not sign in-form Premier League duo who played under Erik ten Hag

Arsenal great Ian Wright has expressed his surprise over Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's choice to not rope in former Ajax pair Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez this summer.

West Ham United, who finished 14th in the Premier League past season, bolstered their squad by signing both Kudus and Alvarez in the summer. While they splashed £38 million to add the winger to their ranks, they sealed a potential £35 million deal to sign the holding midfielder.

Manchester United, on the other hand, chose to sign Antony in a move worth up to £86 million from Ajax in 2022. On the other hand, they signed Casemiro for around £70 million from Real Madrid last summer.

After United's 2-1 league defeat to Nottingham Forest earlier this Saturday, Wright shared his two cents on Ten Hag's recruitment decisions since joining his club. He told Premier League Productions (h/t HITC):

"With the constant stick they are beating Ten Hag, with Alvarez and Kudus at West Ham. Two players he had himself and it's baffling to me that you do sign Antony over Kudus. I don't think we have needed to see too many games where you look at Kudus' output to Antony's output and then think: 'How can you choose this guy over this guy? When this guy is definitely doing a lot, lot more'."

Slamming the ex-Ajax manager's squad building process, Wright said:

"It's the same with Alvarez as well. Those are the signings you look back on that Ten Hag has made and think: 'What is going on there?' It just doesn't seem right to me."

While Kudus has bagged nine goals in 24 games for West Ham so far, Alvarez has registered one goal and two assists in 23 overall games.

Meanwhile, Antony is yet to register a goal or an assist in 21 matches this season. Casemiro, on the other hand, has been criticized for his error-prone performances for Manchester United in the ongoing term.

Fabrizio Romano states Anthony Martial will seal Manchester United departure this year

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that Anthony Martial is likely to leave his club in 2024. He elaborated (h/t The Boot Room):

"I think he's going to leave Manchester United. I don't see any chance for Martial to stay at Manchester United beyond summer 2024."

Martial, who joined the Red Devils in a potential £58 million move from AS Monaco in 2015, has struggled to shine under Erik ten Hag. He has bagged just 11 goals in 48 games since the start of last campaign.

With his current deal set to run out in June 2024, the 28-year-old striker could seal a permanent exit in the ongoing January transfer window.