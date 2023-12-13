"It's not enough at a club like this" – Paul Scholes responds to question on who should take blame for Manchester United crisis

Paul Scholes has suggested that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag should be blamed for the Red Devils' crisis prior to their recent 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils, who have lost 12 out of their 24 games across competitions so far this season, crashed out of the UEFA Champions League this Tuesday (December 12). They lost 1-0 to Bayern at Old Trafford as Kingsley Coman bagged the winner for the Group A winners.

Before the start of the continental match, Scholes was queried who is to blame for Manchester United's difficult season so far. He replied to TNT Sports (h/t Mirror):

"I think it's very difficult to decide who is letting who down to be honest. These players have let two or three managers down now, a lot of these players have. Yes, they have a few new faces in there now but the Newcastle performance was worrying for me."

Questioning Ten Hag's man management in the Red Devils' recent 1-0 league loss at seventh-placed Newcastle United, Scholes continued:

"I don't think Ten Hag's position was being questioned before that but not being able to get his players to work hard enough to face Newcastle was scary. It's not enough at a club like this, you need to be working week in, week out, it's not been good enough."

Manchester United, who finished last in their Champions League Group A with four points from six matches, will next be in action on Sunday (December 17). They are set to visit Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives interesting reply after crashing out of UCL

When asked about his side's recent Champions League exit, Erik ten Hag chose to remain optimistic about Manchester United's campaign. He replied (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"There are still many things to play for and now we can focus, of course, on the Premier League, and this is the level we want to play – the Champions League. So we have to give every effort in to be in the top four and be back in the Champions League next year and then of course, we also have the FA Cup."

The Old Trafford outfit, who finished third in the Premier League last campaign, are sixth in the 2023-24 domestic standings with 27 points from 16 games. They boast a sub-par goal difference of just -3.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season. They will lock horns with EFL League One side Wigan Athletic in a FA Cup third round clash on January 8, 2024.