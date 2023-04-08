Arsenal great Sol Campbell has claimed that his erstwhile club can go on to lift the Premier League trophy if they beat Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (April 9).

The Gunners are aiming to maintain their eight-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City during their upcoming visit to Merseyside. Mikel Arteta's outfit are currently on 72 points from 29 matches, registering seven wins in their last seven Premier League games.

Speaking to The Sun, Campbell shared his thoughts on Arsenal's title push ahead of their league encounter against Liverpool. He said:

"I am hoping it's an omen if Arsenal defeat Liverpool – the last time they beat them on April 9, the Gunners went on to win the title. I believe our win 19 years ago was a defining moment in us winning the championship – albeit our victory against the Reds was at home. The only shock for me is that it has taken almost two decades for the club to be in this position to win the league again."

Heaping praise on the current Gunners side, Campbell continued:

"I think Mikel Arteta's Gunners are in the same mindset going into tomorrow's game. The progress they have made in 12 months – after missing out on a top four place a year ago – has been the story of the season. A combination of outstanding player recruitment, a brilliant start to the season — with five wins in a row — and then reeling off their last seven Premier League wins on the spin."

Backing the north London outfit to lift the title, Campbell concluded:

"Even Pep Guardiola has admitted that he would rather be in Arsenal's position right now — because it's the Gunners' title to lose. I do believe that if they win away at Anfield tomorrow it would take something absolutely catastrophic for Arsenal not to be lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of next month."

Mark Lawrenson offers his prediction ahead of Arsenal's all-important PL trip to Liverpool

In his Paddy Power column, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson predicted a 2-1 loss for his former club against Mikel Arteta's side. He elaborated:

"I very rarely tip Liverpool to get beat but I just can't see them beating the Gunners! They can't even play well for 45 minutes at the moment. They changed three at the back against Chelsea and that's a statement and tells you something about the state they are in."

While the Gunners are in stellar form, the Reds have failed to register a single win in their last four matches, including three league games.

