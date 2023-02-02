“It’s a lack of respect” – Paul Ince hits out at Ten Hag and coaching staff after Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Reading

Paul Ince has hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and the club's staff after the Red Devils' 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup. The two sides engaged in an FA Cup fourth-round clash on January 29 with Ten Hag's side merging victorious by a scoreline of 3-1.

Ince has now claimed that neither Ten Hag nor his staff invited Reading's coaching staff for a drink after the game and branded the gesture as disrespectful. Speaking ahead of Reading's clash against Watford, Ince said (via Reading Chronicle):

"I went straight up to see Sir Alex because when I got in, he texted me to say, ‘Make sure you come up and see me.’ Me, my wife, and Thomas went up and spent an hour with him, It disappointed me because none of their staff asked us in for a glass of wine.

"I didn’t like that- it’s a lack of respect. Whoever it is, win lose or draw, you say come in for a drink- wine, beer, tea, it doesn’t matter. None of their staff did that, which was disappointing. I don’t give a monkeys, but I pride myself as a manager that if you win or get beat, you say come in for a glass of wine."

Manchester United advanced to the fifth round with the win and will take on West Ham United on March 2. Ten Hag's team also qualified for the final of the Carabao Cup after earning a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest over two legs.

Ince, who used to play as a defensive midfielder, represented the Red Devils 260 times during his career. He scored 26 goals and provided 16 assists for the team.

Paul Ince spoke about his relationship with Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Paul Ince joined Manchester United in 1989 and played until 1996 before Sir Alex Ferguson decided to sell him. Ince recently spoke about the time he spent with the Scottish manager and reflected on their relationship. He said:

"He's got his own lounge room with a guard outside. They have to look after him, he’s the main man. He’s more than a legend, he’s a form of greatness, so he has a right to have his own room. He loves his snooker. He keeps telling everyone that he beat me at snooker, but he didn’t even with a 40 head start."

