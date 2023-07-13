"It’s looking really positive" - Journalist claims Arsenal new boy is impressing club staff in pre-season training

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has made a great first impression on the training ground, according to Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak.

The Germany international joined the Gunners from Chelsea for £65 million earlier this summer. He is reportedly enjoying life at the north London outfit, and former Blues teammate Jorginho's presence has eased his transition into the club.

Kaynak said on his YouTube channel (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Kai Havertz has joined up with the team in Nurenburg, he seems to be settling pretty quickly. There is that Jorginho factor helping him settle in and Jorginho is one of the more vocal members of the dressing room already despite the fact he only joined in January. It’s kind of like if Havertz is alright with Jorginho he’s alright with us."

He added:

"He seems to be settling well, speaking to people out there he’s really impressing on the training ground, he’s showing good signs early doors, but it’s looking reallypositive so far."

Havertz brings three years of Premier League experience with the Blues, having joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen for around £75 million in 2020.

During his time at the west London outfit, he registered 139 appearances across all competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists. Havertz played a crucial role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory in 2021, scoring the winner in the final against Manchester City.

The German forward's European pedigree will be extremely beneficial for the Gunners, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

"We still have not seen the best of him" - Chelsea icon predicts bright future for Arsenal star

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes Kai Havertz could become one of the greatest players of this generation at Arsenal. The retired Scottish winger lavished praise on the German, stating that he will shine at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta.

He told OLBG (via GOAL):

"I think Havertz could be one of the greatest players of his generation. He was playing at centre-forward though, and that is not his strongest position. Playing there really took away the strongest parts of his game. Arsenal have sealed an absolute cracker of a deal with Havertz."

He added:

"I’m really confident that Arteta will be able to get the best out of him as well. Arsenal’s team for next season is already looking extremely good. I think replacing Xhaka in midfield as well is a big upgrade.”

Nevin then claimed that the former Bayer Leverkusen star is yet to showcase his true abilities. The former Chelsea winger believes the Gunners have gotten the better end of the deal regarding Havertz's signing.

Nevin added:

“Even though he scored the winner for Chelsea in the Club World Cup and the Champions League, we still have not seen the best of him. Arsenal have got a great player."

He added:

"While I think Chelsea may have got the better deal in terms of selling Mount, I think Arsenal have got the better deal by signing Havertz."

Havertz will likely play as a midfielder for Arsenal, as was hinted by Arteta during the German's announcement.

Poll : 0 votes