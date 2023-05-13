“It’s no secret that the wages here are massive” – English striker playing in Saudi Arabia suggests top players will soon follow Cristiano Ronaldo 

Gozie Ugwu, an English player who plays for Saudi Arabian club Jeddah FC, claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League would lure more top players to join the league.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent for a mammoth deal that sees the player earning £173 million per year. His move to the Saudi Pro League has brought unprecedented attention to the Middle Eastern country's football, as their top-flight league is now broadcast in 37 new countries across the globe.

Ugwu pointed that fact out, claiming that now other top players will be considering a move to the SPL.

He said (via Mirror):

“The Ronaldo move has been massive because it's brought so much attention and within the next few years I think there will be a lot more big names coming towards the end of their careers making a move."

He further added:

“It reminds me of when the MLS was starting off. Before you know it a lot of top players will be coming here. It's no secret that the wages here are massive if you know what I mean. Within the next couple of years there'll be a lot more internationally known players coming here.”

As seen with Al-Nassr's deal with Cristiano Ronaldo, clubs from the Gulf region have the financial power to lure top players. Lionel Messi was also reportedly offered a mega £320 million per year deal by Al-Nassr's city rivals, Al-Hilal.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo return to action with Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr will return to action on May 16 as they take on Al-Taee in a Saudi Pro League away clash. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are currently second in the SPL table with 57 points from 26 matches. They trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by five points.

Ronaldo was unable to get on the scoresheet when his team were held to a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej on May 8. The Portuguese, however, has already bagged 12 goals and provided three assists since making his Al-Nassr debut in January.

Al-Alamy, however, look like they will go trophyless this season. They have already been knocked out of the Kings Cup, and it would take a collapse from Al-Ittihad for them to win the SPL this season.

