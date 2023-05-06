"It's a spectacular club" - Chelsea target urged to join Barcelona by agent

Vitor Roque’s agent Andre Cury has urged his client to pick FC Barcelona as his next club.

Roque is one of Brazil's brightest youngsters and has elicited comparisons with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Luis Suarez. He's one of the players the Blaugrana have identified as a future option in attack.

Roque has attracted interest from various clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, with Athletico Paranaense already receiving three offers for the youngster, according to Globo Esporte.

Roque’s agent Cury has urged the young striker to pick Barcelona as his next club, reasoning that the La Liga giants are "a spectacular club". He told RAC1 (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I have good relationship with Barcelona and so I always recommend him to go there, it’s spectacular club. If Barça signs him, they’ve 100% made a top deal. His value will increase a lot and he’ll then be worth 5 times more.”

Roque recently helped Brazil's U20 side win the U20 South American Championship, top-scoring in the tournament with six goals. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 38 games for Athletico Paranaense this season.

Vitor Roque expresses interest in joining Barcelona: Reports

A report in El Nacional has stated that Vitor Roque is leaning towards a move to FC Barcelona and is uninterested in talking to any other club.

Roque himself confirmed that he is ready to move to Camp Nou, telling Globo Esporte:

"I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I work for it. I'm focused on getting there as prepared as possible. If ending up going to Barca comes to fruition, it will be a great joy for my family and for me ... for this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time."

The 18-year-old also expressed eagerness to learn from Robert Lewandowski, saying:

"If I had a footballer by my side of this level, I would try to learn as much as I could. If this ends up happening, I'm sure it will be very important for my career. It would be something wonderful."

