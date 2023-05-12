“It’s very tiring” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother opens up on why she doesn’t visit son and partner Georgina Rodriguez more often

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has opened up about why she does not visit her son and his family often. She claims that it is traveling by plane for hours, and gets her tired.

At an event in a shopping center in Funchal, Portugal, Aveiro was quizzed about her relationship with her son and why she does not visit him often. She was quick to dismiss all rumors and was quoted by Jornal da Madeira as saying:

"It takes many hours by plane. It's very tiring."

However, Portuguese celebrity Antonio Bravo has claimed that Aveiro and Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, do not have a good relationship.

He was quoted by Essentially Sports as saying:

"I think it is a recurring problem, which is the relationship between Dona Dolores and her daughters-in-law (…) sometimes it cannot be constant, I mean, the son also has the right to be happy. If she's always having these things with all his girlfriends, it becomes unbearable, and they look at her, they give up. I think she should calm down a bit, Dolores."

Aveiro's claims about traveling for hours are true, as it is mandatory for flights to have a layover in Dubai before moving to Riyadh when traveling from Lisbon. The journey takes 15-20 hours for a one-side flight, including the layover.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother wants to see her son and grandson playing together

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has admitted that she wants her son to join Sporting. She pushed for the move last summer, but the Portuguese star stayed put at Manchester United.

In a podcast last summer, she was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"Ronaldo has to come back here. If it were my choice, he would already be here. He likes to watch Sporting games. I've already told him: 'Son, before I die, I want to see you return to Sporting'. He says: 'Let's see': But if it can't be him, then Cristianinho!"

She went on to reveal her dream of seeing her son and grandson playing together for Sporting and added:

"At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo," the proud grandmother said of her 11-year-old grandson. "At that age, Ronaldo didn't have a coach but today Ronaldo is his son's teacher. He's already saying 'Dad, when we move to Lisbon I want to play for Sporting'. Now he's starting out at Manchester [United]. Seeing the two of them together at Sporting was my dream, it would be spectacular."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is currently with Al Nassr's youth side and has done well in the Middle East. The youngster was in good form during his time with Manchester United too but left the club when his father's contract was terminated.

