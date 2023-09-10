"It wasn’t his best game" - Pundit disappointed with Arsenal star's performance on international duty

Jamie O'Hara was unimpressed with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's performance during the UEFA Euro qualifier against Ukraine.

The Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw and O'Hara doesn't think that Saka had his best game against the Ukrainians. Speaking on the matter, the pundit told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“Saka I thought was okay, he had a couple of decent moments, but it wasn’t his best game.”

Saka has been a key player for both Arsenal and England in recent times. The winger has already scored two goals and has provided two assists in five matches across competitions for the Gunners this season.

He is expected to be a key player for the Three Lions for the foreseeable future as well. O'Hara, though, was not very impressed with Saka's latest display, judging by his words.

Joe Cole compared Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka to the likes of Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah

While Jamie O'Hara was not entirely convinced with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's latest performance for England, Joe Cole spoke highly about the youngster after his display against Ukraine.

Cole even went on to compare Saka with Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi, two brilliant left-footed attackers in the game. Speaking on the same, Cole said (via Metro):

"You can’t defend [against Saka] because he’s got this ability like Lionel Messi where he takes it backwards. So the defender, you can stop him but he takes it back and he’s still got the ability to whip it with so much power. There’s only a few [players] – Mo Salah’s got it, Lionel Messi’s got it and Bukayo Saka’s got it. When he gets in that position, he’s clinical."

Saka's talent is extraordinary and he is a real handful to deal with for the defenders on the flanks. Hence, Cole giving him high praise shouldn't come as a surprise. Being compared to modern-day greats like Salah and Messi is a testament to the Englishman's potential.