“It will end when Messi retires”, “MLS is a joke” - Fans divided after shirt swap incident involving Lionel Messi after Inter Miami win

Football fans are divided over a shirt swap incident involving Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi and DC United's Pedro Santos in a recent Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture. The Portuguese left-back was seemingly in good spirits and posed for pictures while receiving the Argentine maestro's jersey, even though his team lost the game.

Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana scored the only goal of the game in the 94th minute to secure the Herons' sixth win in their last seven MLS games. Their only dropped points in the last five weeks were in a 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC.

In a video posted by @MLSMoves on X, Messi is seen handing over his jersey to Santos post-game in the tunnel. The 36-year-old is then seen smiling for pictures with the Argentine legend, which has stirred up a massive debate on social media.

One fan disappointedly exclaimed:

"When will it end? Your team just lost..."

Another felt it was completely justified, saying:

"Nothing wrong with this."

Here is a selection of fan reactions from both sides of the debate (via X):

"Shirt swap is a part of football, it will never end; yes the team lost, but to meet Messi and swap shirts with the greatest player in football history is a bigger honor," one fan explained.

"I totally get the excitement behind seeing or playing Messi. But come on man, you're pro too," another countered.

Another fan saw the funny side of things, remarking:

"That's going on eBay right away."

"Embarrassing," another fan opined.

Another fan blamed the American footballing pyramid and its refusal to implement promotions and relegations, saying:

"When MLS stops being an exhibition and introduces pro-rel."

"Best example that MLS is a joke," another added.

"It’s Messi. Life goes on after football but he may never get a chance to play against him again," another commented.

A fan concluded the debate, claiming:

"It will end when Messi retires."

Lionel Messi included in Lionel Scaloni's 29-man squad for pre-Copa America friendlies

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been included in Lionel Scaloni's 29-man squad for their international friendlies before the 2024 Copa America.

La Albiceleste are set to take on Ecuador at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 9 and Guatemela at FedexField in Maryland on June 13. These games provide Scaloni the perfect opportunity to assess his squad before the tournament's curtain-raiser on June 20.

The squad includes 22 of the 26 members that were present in Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning team, including Messi, Angel Di Maria and many other superstars.

Scaloni is required to submit his final squad for the Copa America by June 15, with a maximum size of 26 members, which he will likely choose from this preliminary squad of 29.

Argentina are set to take on Canada in the tournament's opening game on June 20. Currently sitting on 15 Copa America victories, Messi will be eager to inspire his side to glory and make Argentina the most successful team in the competition's history.