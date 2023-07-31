“Jadon has been doing magic with us long enough to know his quality” – Dortmund coach on re-signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has opened up on the prospect of re-signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. The England international turned up against his former club in a pre-season fiendly at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (July 30).

Manager Erik ten Hag deployed Sancho in a false nine role, a position the Englishman has been used in this pre-season. However, Manchester United succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

Diogo Dalot and Antony found the back of the net for the Red Devils but Donyell Malen's brace and Youssoufa Moukoko's winner secured a win for the Bundesliga giants.

Following the game, Terzic was asked about the chances of Sancho's return to the Westfalenstadion. However, the Borussia Dortmund ruled out any chances of Sancho's return.

Terzic reiterated that he's a huge admirer of the Englishman and wished him the best for the upcoming season with Manchester United. He said (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

“Jadon has been doing magic with us long enough to know his quality. He’s a fantastic lad, but he’s signed to Man United now, and we don’t comment on players who are signed to other clubs.

"We were happy to see him. He was happy to see us, and we wish him all the best for the coming season at Man United.”

Jadon Sancho has not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford following his £73 million switch from Dortmund. The winger has scored only 12 goals and provided six assists in 79 games across competitions.

Sancho emerged as one of the biggest prospects in world football during his spell with Borussia Dortmund but has struggled for both form and fitness since his switch to the Premier League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opens up on Jadon Sancho

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that Jadon Sancho is in a much better state of mind now. However, he also urged the wide attacker to improve on his end product.

The Dutchman said (as quoted by Goal):

"In this moment, he is in a very good vibe. He decides how he is, how his mood and vibe is. I hope and expect. He has a lot of energy. We have all seen that from the moment he came back. He wants to enjoy football and be successful."

Ten Hag emphasised that Sancho has all the ingredients to succeed but needs to produce more consistently.

"He has the skills, so also for him, it's the same. He has to show consistently that he can make a huge contribution.

"When you are a front player, that end product is the key. So make sure you are making the key actions, the final pass, and get your goals in, because that's why he is here."

Sancho has been deployed in a false nine role in pre-season but is expected to be shifted back to the flanks following the arrival of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.