Japanese governor in the middle of political storm after skipping important meeting to attend football game to witness Cristiano Ronaldo in action

Kengo Oishi, the governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, is currently under fire for skipping an important national meeting to attend Cristiano Ronaldo's match.

According to the South China Morning Post, Oishi went to witness Al-Nassr's friendly fixture against Paris Saint-Germain on June 25 instead of attending a meeting of Japan's governors.

Moreover, Oishi also took part in the post-match event, in which Cristiano Ronaldo was also present. As stated in the report, the Nagasaki governor purchased the ticket with his own money. However, his travel and accommodation costs were covered by the prefectural government.

The pre-season friendly took place at the Nagai Stadium in Osaka, Japan, and it was eventually won by the French Champions (5-4).

According to the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun, Oishi also invited the Portuguese forward for a meeting but didn't receive an official response.

Many in Japan are demanding the resignation of Kengo Oishi because of his reported abuse of power. The governor, however, has also received support from a section of people, who believe he was acting in his professional capacity to promote Nagasaki.

Former Real Madrid midfielder could reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr: Report

According to The News International, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January. As stated in the report, the Brazilian defensive midfielder has failed to reach the standards set by manager Erik ten Hag.

As a result, Casemiro is preparing for a move away from Old Trafford and is considering Al-Nassr as a top option because he will be able to reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. The report also claimed that Ronaldo is trying to convince Casemiro to join him in the Saudi Pro League.

According to The Independent, the Red Devils are open to receiving bids for Casemiro, making it likely that the aging midfielder will leave Old Trafford in January.