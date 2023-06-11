Journalist claims Mauricio Pochettino has 'specifically asked' Chelsea to sign PL star following N'golo Kante's reported departure

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly urged the club to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The Blues are set to lose N'Golo Kante as the Frenchman leaves the club at the expiration of his contract. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he is set to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who also recently signed Karim Benzema.

Hence, with Kante's departure, the west London side are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer. Journalist Rudy Galetti told Give Me Sport that Chelsea's new manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked the club to sign Caicedo this summer.

“Pochettino specifically asked for the Brighton player to strengthen the midfield and now with Kante’s farewell, Moises is becoming an urgency," Galetti said.

Caicedo is likely to leave Brighton this summer. He was linked with the Blues and Arsenal in the January transfer window. The Gunners also saw two bids being rejected for the midfielder, with the second one being worth £70 million.

As per The Guardian, the Ecuadorian midfielder is set to cost at least £80 million this summer. His contract with Brighton expires in the summer of 2027.

Chelsea are interested in signing Caicedo, while Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested. The Blues, however, have no European football to offer as they finished 12th in the Premier League table. This could perhaps play a role in the race to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.

Chelsea's imminent signing opens up about finally joining the team this summer

Chelsea had a pre-agreement with RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku last season for an imminent summer transfer. The Frenchman will join the Blues for £52 million this summer (via Football.London).

Before his move, however, Nkunku will feature for France in their UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece later this month. Speaking about his imminent transfer to Chelsea, the forward insisted that his current focus is on helping his national side in their upcoming games.

"I am focused on gathering with Les Bleus. Everything that happens after, we will have time to think," Nkunku said.

The Frenchman also explained his favorite position, saying:

"I play where the coach decides. I don’t want to be a problem but a solution. But I can be in front, in support or on the sides. I have this ability to adapt it - I like to be free."

Nkunku, 25, won the Golden Boot award in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 16 goals in 25 games. He was out of action for around two months due to injury but still helped Leipzig finish third in the table.

