Journalist drops cryptic message on Twitter amid rumors of Qatari takeover at Manchester United

News of Manchester United's sale has been steadily gaining momentum ever since the Glazer family announced their willingness to sell a partial or full stake. Adding fuel to the speculative fire, all signs are pointing to a potential takeover by Qatari investors, as suggested by Majed Al Khelaifi's cryptic tweet.

The notable journalist simply tweeted the words "Man united, Qatari" in Arabic with the Red Devils logo. This could potentially mean that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are in the lead to buy the club. Several potential buyers have emerged, with prominent figures such as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the QIA emerging as front-runners.

Further developments have also emerged in relation to the probable Qatari takeover of Manchester United, with promising indications that the deal is progressing smoothly. Mohammed Al-Kaabi, a prominent Qatari journalist, has revealed that Qatar's focus has shifted from buying Liverpool towards purchasing United.

He has also hinted that the remaining steps towards announcing the takeover may be "very simple", indicating that the deal may already be in the works. Al-Kaabi stated on his Twitter account:

"After Liverpool's owners stubbornly refused to agree to give a controlling stake (more than 49% ownership), the compass has completely shifted towards Manchester United. Very simple steps remain before announcing the takeover of United."

محمد الكعبي @Qatari بعد تعنت ملاك ليفربول وعدم موافقتهم لإعطاء نسبة تتخطى 49% (نسبة مسيطرة يكون فيها اتخاذ القرارات) تغيرت البوصلة تماماً لمانشستر يونايتد ، خطوات بسيطة جداً للإعلان عن الاستحواذ على اليونايتد بعد تعنت ملاك ليفربول وعدم موافقتهم لإعطاء نسبة تتخطى 49% (نسبة مسيطرة يكون فيها اتخاذ القرارات) تغيرت البوصلة تماماً لمانشستر يونايتد ، خطوات بسيطة جداً للإعلان عن الاستحواذ على اليونايتد

According to Yardbarker, these reports of a potential takeover by Qatar gained further traction when UEFA declared that it would not block the deal. This is despite Qatar's association with Paris Saint-Germain, who also play in European competitons.

A new era of ownership for Manchester United is around the corner

As Manchester United continue to impress on the pitch, the current state of affairs off the pitch is nothing short of dismal. The Glazer family have been receiving regular dividend payments from the club for years, which has largely upset the fans and seen them protest against the owners

However, the Glazers have indicated that they are open to selling either a partial or full stake in the club. This could be a turning point for United, as the new owners could bring about a much-needed change and usher in a new era of success.

This would be a major shift in the outlook of the club, both in terms of success on the field and its financial prospects.

