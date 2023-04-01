“Just announce retirement”, “Don’t think I hate anybody more” – Liverpool fans slam Reds star for ‘terrible’ display in 4-1 loss to Man City

Liverpool fans slammed skipper Jordan Henderson on social media for his poor performance against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, April 1. The Reds lost 4-1 against the Cityzens at the Etihad.

Mohamed Salah gave the visitors the lead in the 17th minute after a devastating counterattack. Julian Alvarez, who replaced the injured Erling Haaland in the starting XI, scored in the 27th minute to restore parity.

Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish each scored in the second half to secure a big win for Manchester City.

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, were furious with Henderson, who put in a rather poor shift in the game. The English midfielder won none of his ground duels and made two fouls and two interceptions. His off-the-ball movements were lackadaisical at times, causing his team trouble in defense.

Henderson has had a poor season which has seen him being criticized by fans and pundits alike. Reds fans took to Twitter to share their frustration with the Englishman's performance. One fan wrote:

"I don’t think I hate anybody more than I hate Jordan Henderson"

Another fan tweeted:

"Trent is a horrible horrible defender. Henderson just announce retirement after this match"

Here are some more reactions from Liverpool fans on Henderson's performance against Manchester City:

Henderson has made 31 appearances across competitions this season and has provided two assists.

Overall, he has played 481 games for the Reds, scoring 33 goals and providing 60 assists since joining the club from Sunderland in 2011. He has won numerous trophies with Liverpool, including one UEFA Champions League trophy and one Premier League title.

Manchester City get a big win as Liverpool falter in Top 4 race

Jurgen Klopp's side came into the game on Saturday on the back of a 1-0 loss against Bournemouth. They were unbeaten in five Premier League games prior to that and kept a clean sheet in all those games but conceded four against Manchester City.

While Salah's early goal gave Liverpool some impetus, it was all City in the game, who had 69% possession. They had a whopping 17 shots on goal compared to just a meager four from the Reds.

With the win, Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.

The Merseysiders, meanwhile, are sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. They will next face Chelsea away on April 4 before hosting Arsenal on April 9.

