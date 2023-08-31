"Just haven't sparked yet" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Arsenal v Manchester United

Pundit Chris Sutton has given his prediction on Arsenal's clash against Manchester United set to take place this weekend (September 3) at the Emirates.

Both clubs haven't really been at their best yet this season, despite amassing a significant amount of points in their opening three Premier League games.

Mikel Arteta's men have picked up seven points from an available nine. Manchester United, on the other hand, have amassed a total of six points.

Arsenal won two games and drew their last league fixture at home to 10-men Fulham. The game, largely exposed Arteta's men, as not fully being at their utmost best thus far this season.

As for United, they have won two games and lost one against Tottenham Hotspur. Erik ten Hag's men haven't really been too convincing in the two games they have won either..

The Red Devils struggled to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at home in their opening game. They looked very much shaky during their last game against Nottingham United, as they came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Sharing his thoughts about both teams ahead of their clash this weekend, BBC pundit Sutton, revealed that he isn't too convinced about the two clubs. He, however, did tip Arsenal to come out 2-1 winners in the encounter.

In his column for BBC, Sutton wrote:

"Both these teams I think performance-wise have underachieved albeit Arsenal have seven points from nine and Manchester United have six from nine. I think there are question marks over whether Mikel Arteta has been tinkering too much, legitimate questions really."

"Manchester United just haven't sparked yet. They ended up beating Nottingham Forest with a dubious penalty.

He continued:

"Arsenal, at Emirates Stadium - this is going to be the kick-start to their season. I think they'll beat Manchester United but I don't think it'll be a walkover."

Both teams won at their home in their clash against each other last season.

Mikel Arteta backs struggling Arsenal star to win fans over

Gunners forward Kai Havertz has come under serious scrutiny from fans and pundits this season, due to his unimpressive performances so far.

The German international was a big-money acquisition for the north London club as they splashed a whooping £67.5 million to sign him from rivals Cheslea.

However, after four games across competitions, the 24-year-old forward has failed to impress a large section of the club's fans. Head coach Arteta, meanwhile, backed the forward to win his fans over. He said via The Guardian:

"Yes, I think [he will win the fans over.I think he’s done already really good things today. It was tough for him in certain moments, he got in great areas again and the ball didn’t arrive."

"He’s had a lot of situations, he should have scored already a lot of goals this season, and that’s the thing that is missing there.”

Havertz will have another opportunity to prove his doubters wrong in Arsenal's next game against Manchester United this week.