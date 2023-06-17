Khephren Thuram fuels Liverpool transfer talk after liking post praising Reds superstar on Instagram

Liverpool target Khephren Thuram has stirred transfer rumors by liking a post praising Trent Alexander-Arnold. The full-back put on an impressive display against Malta after starting in midfield for England.

Alexander-Arnold even got on the scoresheet and earned plaudits for his performance. Thuram liked one such social media post that praised the player.

Khephren Thuram liked a post about Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image courtesy of Liverpool Echo)

Thuram currently plies his trade for Ligue 1 club OGC Nice. He has been a crucial player for the side this term, making 48 appearances across competitions. The midfielder, who is the younger brother of France international Marcus Thuram, has scored two goals and has provided eight assists.

Thuram's performances have drawn the attention of top European clubs. The Reds are among the clubs interested in the Frenchman. Thuram is contracted with Nice until the end of the 2024-25 season. The 22-year-old has an estimated market value of €32 million.

Journalist spoke about Liverpool's new signing Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million. The Argentine helped his country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year.

Apart from that, Mac Allister was a key player for Brighton & Hove Albion this past season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists. Mac Allister is expected to be an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side next season.

Speaking about Mac Allister's ability to get the best out of his teammates, Buenos Aires-based journalist Dan Edwards said (via Liverpool's official website):

"You can see how all of his teammates – both at Brighton and in Argentina – have gelled with him and how highly they speak of him that he's just a very, very good teammate. Very humble, not interested in taking all the glory for himself, just wants to get the best of those around him. That's helped him a lot."

The Reds struggled in the middle of the park last season. To add to that, the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo (end of loan) have left the club. Hence, a player of Mac Allister's ability will enhance the team.

