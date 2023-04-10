Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino sets Premier League record with last-gasp equalizer in 2-2 Arsenal draw

Roberto Firmino scored a last-ditch equalizer for Liverpool in the Reds' latest Premier League clash at Anfield against Arsenal on Sunday, April 9. The Brazilian attacker netted in the 87th minute to equalize for his side to draw 2-2.

He has now scored more non-penalty Premier League goals against the Gunners than any other player in history with 10 goals.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus gave the Gunners a two-goal lead at Anfield. Mohamed Salah made it 2-1 in the 42nd minute before missing a second-half penalty.

Firmino's goal in the 87th minute helped Jurgen Klopp's team restore parity. Salah was brilliantly denied by Aaron Ramsdale deep into injury time from scoring a winner.

Firmino is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Since his arrival from Roma in 2015, the Brazilian has scored 109 goals and has provided 79 assists in 359 matches.

He has been among the goals this season as well. While Firmino has found regular starts hard to come by, he has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 32 games across competitions.

Liverpool star Tren Alexander-Arnold reacted to the clash against Arsenal

Following Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Trent Alexander-Arnold addressed the media. The full-back said (via the Reds' official website):

"Intense. A very, very good game of football. I think both sides played great football at times. We never started the way we wanted to. Going two behind at home is never good but we showed character, got into the game, obviously got the late equaliser and a huge chance at the end to go and win it. We'll take the point but we know it could have been three."

Alexander-Arnold also opened up about his duel against Gabriel Martinelli, who scored a goal and provided an assist. He said:

"The goals have to come on one of the sides or through the middle, so that's the way football works. You're against a quality player, Martinelli, and their attacking line is quality all over – like the team, who are full of quality. They're bound to be threats and they've got the goal."

He added:

"But we stayed in the game and we tried to put pressure on, especially late on in the second half. We missed a pen as well – I forgot about that, that was a big moment – but we stayed in it and got it late. It's just the fight that we have really."

Liverpool are eighth in the table, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

