Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responds to question on whether he will return to being a manager

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp announced in an emotional video that he will leave the club this summer. It came as a surprise news to the entirety of the football fraternity.

He reportedly announced his decision to the club hierarchy back in November 2023, citing 'burnout' as a primary reason behind the call. During the recently released interview, Klopp was asked if he ever saw himself managing another club again.

The German manager replied (via LFC Transfer Room):

"If you ask me, ‘Will you ever work as a manager again?’ I would say now no. But I don’t know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitely – I will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool."

Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool back in 2015, midway through the season. Over the next eight years, the German boss transformed the sleeping giants into one of the best clubs in football today.

He won one Premier League, one Champions League, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one EFL Cup and one FA Cup with the Reds.

Jamie Carragher backing Klopp to leave Liverpool on a high

Upon hearing then news of Klopp's scheduled departure, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher encouraged the German boss to go out on a winning note.

"This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher. "I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let's go out with a bang Jurgen!"

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League title race. They have 48 points after 21 games, and are five ahead of City, who has played one game less. Arsenal are also in the title race with 43 points after 21 games.