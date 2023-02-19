Liverpool keen on signing versatile RedBull Salzburg star - Reports

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are keen to sign Luka Sucic, a versatile player from Red Bull Salzburg, during the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Croatian is among Liverpool’s preliminary list of players they plan to target once the season ends. Although conversations have been held internally about bringing Sucic to Anfield, he is just one of the many options available to the Reds.

It has also been reported that Sucic has a low release clause, somewhere between €15m-€20m, though the exact figure is yet to be verified. Sucic has played 57 games in the Austrian Bundesliga over three seasons, scoring nine goals in total. Newcastle were also interested in the midfielder last summer, according to sources close to the club’s recruitment.

Although Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s primary target, they are looking for a young player who can develop into that position in the middle of the park. Liverpool are interested in other players, including Khephren Thuram of Nice and Kouadio Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Declan Rice is also admired but is not considered a priority at this stage. Mason Mount has been the subject of recent news reports, with outlets claiming that he has turned down a new contract at Stamford Bridge, and the Reds are looking to poach him this summer.

The Merseyside club's midfield has been an area of concern this season, with the team struggling to find a consistent performer. Sucic’s versatility could be an asset for the Reds, given that he can play in several midfield positions. If the Reds go ahead with the signing, it could be a significant boost for their midfield next season.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in high demand as Liverpool and Real Madrid eye potential £100 million deal

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly among the top clubs interested in the services of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, according to Fichajes, the Premier League side would have to pay more than £100m to sign the 22-year-old attacker. Kvaratskhelia has been in scintillating form this season, with 12 goals and 14 assists in Serie A and the Champions League.

The Reds will have to compete with other top European clubs interested in the Georgian. This high transfer fee could be a barrier for the Premier League side, but if they are willing to break the bank, they could land this exciting young talent.

