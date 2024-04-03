Liverpool ready to pay £35 million release clause to sign defender linked with Arsenal move - Reports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly ready to pay the transfer clause of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong in the upcoming summer transfer window, who has also been linked with Arsenal.

As per Football Insider, Frimpong is a top transfer target for several top European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Xabi Alonso's side so far. Frimpong has made 34 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions, where he has bagged 11 goals and as many assists.

Moreover, Bayer Leverkusen are also at the top spot in the Bundesliga with 73 points from 27 matches. As a result of his reliable and consistent performances, the Dutch defender is seen as a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United.

However, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have also joined the race to land the 23-year-old at Anfield in the summer transfer window. Jeremie Frimpong can play as Liverpool's right-back if Trent Alexander-Arnold decides to pick the full-time midfielder role after Klopp's departure at the end of the season.

On the other side, Arsenal have also been keeping Frimpong on their transfer radar to permanently fix their defensive line.

Arsenal sent scouts to monitor the situation of Sporting CP stars - Reports

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly keeping an eye on the likes of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande and Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Record via SportWitness.

The Gunners are said to be preparing a deal for the two stars in the summer. As a result, Arsenal sent their scouts to witness their performance against Benfica on April 3 in the semifinal of the Taça de Portugal.

Viktor Gyökeres has made 41 appearances for Sporting this season, bagging 36 goals and 15 assists across all competitions. The Gunners are reportedly considering Gyökeres, who reportedly has a release clause of €100 million, as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

On the other side, Ousmane Diomande has started 20 games for Sporting in the Portuguese league, keeping six clean sheets and bagging a goal and an assist. Diomande can join the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, adding more depth to the defence.

