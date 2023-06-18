Liverpool star backs the Reds to challenge for the Premier League title next season

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has warned rivals as he aims to help the Reds get back in the hunt for trophies next season. He has stated winning the Premier League title will be their target.

Liverpool had a 2022-23 season to forget and finished fifth in the league. They finished trophyless – a short turn of events after reaching the final of every single cup competition in the 2021-22 season. They won Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and finished runners-up in the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Jota has stated that the Reds will aim to win the Premier League title next season. He wants to help the club to get back to their best and said:

"Yes, I hope so. In the last few years, we have always been there – three seasons with over 90 points, which is incredible. Not to win the league with so many points is even more incredible. So, I think our target needs to be that: to do better than the season we've just had, for sure, and be fighting for titles."

He added:

"You always need to refresh the squad with new players. That's what we've done, and if we stick together for a long time, things will get better. In the season we've just had, we weren't there – it's the truth – but hopefully that was hitting the bottom and we can bounce back and try to fight for titles again."

Jota started just 12 matches in the league last season and came off the bench 10 times, having suffered from injury issues. He still finished with seven goals and four assists but failed to get on the scoresheet in any of the six UEFA Champions League matches.

Diogo Jota on Liverpool's trust in him

Diogo Jota had a good 2021-22 season with the Reds, where is scored 21 goals in 55 games across competitions. The form got him a new contract at the club and is now looking to get back into the same form next season to help them climb up the table.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Jota thanked Liverpool for their trust in him and added that he was happy with the new deal he got from the club. He said:

"I hope that I can score that number or more. The season before last was very successful – almost the most successful ever in English football – and for me, it was great as well. I was so happy that Liverpool offered me a new deal and I could commit myself to the club for a long period of time."

Liverpool added Darwin Nunez last summer, while Luis Diaz was signed in January 2022 to add competition in the attack. However, with Sadio Mane no longer at the club and Roberto Firmino leaving in the summer, Jota can manage to seal a starting spot easily.

He joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and has since registered 41 goals and 17 assists in 113 games for the club.

