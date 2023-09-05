"Manchester United has always been the first priority" - Rasmus Hojlund confirms he rejected other offers before Red Devils transfer 

Rasmus Hojlund has revealed that he rejected offers from other clubs to join Manchester United this summer. The former Atalanta striker did not want to name the clubs but added that the Red Devils were always his first priority.

Manchester United signed Hojlund for a reported £72 million fee in August. The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils. He made his debut as a substitute in their 3-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday, September 3.

Speaking to tipsbladet, Hojlund revealed that he has offers from other clubs this summer. However, he opted to wait for the Red Devils as they were always his first choice, saying:

"There was a lot of interest, for me Manchester United has always been the first priority. I'd rather keep it to myself [who else was interested]. But I wanted to join Man United."

Hojlund failed to find the back of the net in the 3-1 loss to Arsenal but was praised for his display off the bench.

Gary Neville praises Manchester United debutant Rasmus Hojlund

Gary Neville believes Manchester United have finally got their striker this summer after Rasmus Hojlund made his debut on Sunday. He believes that the Norwegian is the classic target man and is exactly what they need at the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 3-1 loss to Arsenal, Neville said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't a classic targetman, Martial's certainly not, Rashford's not. At least they've got someone who looks he'll mess people around and get his body in there. He's aggressive, and he's a runner."

Neville also highlighted the pressure of expectations on Hojlund but was impressed with the striker's start:

"The thing for him is he's learning the game still. He's only played a couple of seasons of top level football and we're expected him to be Erling Haaland. That's the problem."

He added:

"United haven't got anyone else with experience to back him up. We've been watching Martial for 9-10 years at United and he's not what Erik ten Hag wants. This lad, lot of pressure on him, big price tag, but it was an encouraging start."

Hojlund was out injured since joining the Red Devils. They reported that he was dealing with a back issue but was declared fit for the trip to Arsenal last week.