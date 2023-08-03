Manchester United confirm forward will miss start of the season with a knee injury

Manchester United have confirmed that Amad Diallo will miss the start of the season after suffering a knee injury during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Amad, 21, picked up the injury in a friendly win over Arsenal weeks ago. He left the stadium on crutches and as a result, will now miss the rest of the pre-season. The Red Devils face Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 5). The Ivorian winger will also sit out his side's opening game of the campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14.

Manchester United confirmed the news on their official website. They stated:

"Unfortunately, (Amad) has also been ruled out of the first part of the 2023/24 campaign, and we await further details on his estimated recovery date, with the home league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers up first for Erik ten Hag's Reds."

Amad returned to Old Trafford this summer after a hugely successful loan spell at EFL Championship outfit Sunderland. He bagged 14 goals and four assists in 42 games across competitions for the Black Cats.

Erik ten Hag had given Amad a chance to impress during pre-season but unfortunately, it was cut short by his injury against Arsenal. He has lacked game time since arriving at United from Atalanta in 2021, making nine appearances for the senior team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Fiorentina wait on an offer from Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat wants to join Ten Hag's Red Devils.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Get Football News Italy) reports that Serie A side Fiorentina are still waiting for an offer from Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils are tracking Amrabat who has green-lit a move to Old Trafford. He has shunned interest from the Saudi Pro League as he desires a reunion with his former FC Utrecht boss Ten Hag.

The 26-year-old travels to England today but this has nothing to do with a potential transfer to the Red Devils. The Morrocan is in friendly action with Viola against Newcastle United in the Sela Cup.

Amrabat has expressed his desire to leave and he has a move to Old Trafford in his sights. He has also received interest from West Ham United but he rejected the Hammers as he desires a switch to a European heavyweight.

The versatile midfielder was impressive for Fiorentina last season, featuring 49 times across competitions. It was under Ten Hag at Utrecht that the Moroccan was developed into the holding midfielder he is today.