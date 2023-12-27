Manchester United given massive boost as summer signing returns to training after long injury lay-off

Mason Mount has handed Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a massive boost as he returned to training on Wednesday (December 27).

The Red Devils released pictures of Mount back on the training pitch on their official website. The English midfielder has been out of action since November 11 due to a calf injury.

Mount arrived at Manchester United from Chelsea in the summer in a £60 million deal. But, he's endured a difficult start to his Old Trafford career, failing to nail down a place in Ten Hag's starting line-up.

The 24-year-old has made just 12 appearances across competitions, managing just one assist. He will be hoping to play a more prominent role for the Red Devils once he does return to full fitness.

Ten Hag may give an update on Mount and his availability ahead of his side's trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday (December 30). The club's injury crisis is starting to subside, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford recently returning from spells on the sidelines.

Manchester United will be buoyed by the return of Mount as they look to push themselves back into the top-four race. They could do with his creativity given they have performed poorly in front of goal this season. They have managed to score just 21 goals, making them the lowest scorers in the Premier League top 10.

Luke Shaw and Sofyan Amrabat could be available for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest

Luke Shaw missed his side's win against Aston Villa.

Luke Shaw was a notable absentee from the side that secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa yesterday (December 26). The English left-back pulled out with a minor issue but could be fit to face Forest at the City Ground, per Manchester Evening News.

The 28-year-old only recently returned from a muscle injury that saw him spend the majority of the first half of the season sidelined. He has made 10 appearances this campaign, providing one assist.

Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat was another player who sat out Manchester United's victory over Villa. The Moroccan midfielder (on loan from Fiorentina) also nursed a slight issue that prevented him from facing Unai Emery's Villains.

However, Amrabat, 27, could join Shaw in making a quick recovery from the trip to Forest. He's made 17 appearances this season, still adjusting to life in the Premier League with the Red Devils.

Thus, he could have difficulty forging his way back into Ten Hag's midfield following Kobbie Mainoo's display against Villa. The English youngster majorly impressed alongside Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.