Manchester United make offer worth €7m plus bonuses to sign 25-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer worth €7 million plus bonuses for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

As reported by journalist Gokmen Ozcan (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are in touch with the Turkish giants as they look to secure a backup for Andre Onana.

Manchester United signed Onana from Inter Milan earlier this summer in a deal worth £43.8 million with £3.4 million in add-ons. Erik ten Hag's side are now understood to be in the market for an understudy to the Cameroon international.

The Red Devils currently have Dean Henderson as their No. 2 but the England international is not happy with a backup role. The 26-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford and could be on his way out before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Manchester United have been linked with a host of keepers in recent days as they look for a capable backup for Onana. They have also identified Benfica’s Odysseas Vlachodimos as a target, and he could be available for just €10 million, as per O Jogo.

Altay Bayindir, meanwhile, is currently the undisputed first choice at Fenerbahce and is also capped five times for Turkey. Therefore, he could need convincing in order to join the Red Devils knowing his minutes will be limited.

Bayindir has featured 145 times for Fenerbahce between the sticks and has kept 44 clean sheets. At just 25 years of age, he is expected to enter his prime years as well.

Manchester United plotting move for banned Premier League striker

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a sensational move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is currently serving a ban. The English striker is currently undergoing an eight-month ban for breaching gambling laws.

As reported by Football Transfers, the Red Devils already held talks with the 27-year-old before jetting off for pre-season in the United States earlier this summer. It has been claimed that Manchester United are willing to wait until January to snap Toney when his ban will be lifted.

Toney had a fantastic season last time out in the Premier League. He recorded 20 goals and four assists in 33 league games finishing third in the goalscoring behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Erik ten Hag's side have signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72 million deal this summer. However, it is understood that they are still looking for Toney because of his experience in English football.