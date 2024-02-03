Manchester United star set for new contract after impressing Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United's rising star Kobbie Mainoo is set to sign a new and improved contract at the club after impressing manager Erik ten Hag, according to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail.

Mainoo has been one of the shining lights in Manchester United's otherwise dismal season. The 18-year-old Englishman made his debut last January but really broke out as a rising star this season, establishing himself as a mainstay in United's midfield after Casemiro's injury. He has already made 12 appearances this season, controlling the midfield with great panache and ease.

He scored in consecutive games last week, including an incredible solo winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in United's thrilling 4-3 victory. He couldn't contain his emotions in the post-match interview with TNT after netting his first Premier League goal for his boyhood club, stating:

"It is a dream come true. I have still not come down from it, I still feel like I'm dreaming, to be honest. To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club has been amazing."

Manager Erik ten Hag was also full of praise after the youngster's composed finish under pressure in the 97th minute, saying:

"we showed great resilience, especially Kobbie Mainoo, it was a great goal."

Many United players, past and present, have been vocal in their adulation for the youngster's performances. Captain Bruno Fernandes called him a "big talent", and Roy Keane applauded his bravery and courage on the pitch, stating that Mainoo was "unbelievable" and that he "loved watching him".

Manchester United need not sign long-term target Michael Olise, their academy has its very own Antony replacement

Another player that looks set to break through into the first team this season is 19-year-old winger Omari Forson, who made his Premier League debut for the Red Devils in the win against Wolves.

Forson overtook under-fire Brazilian winger Antony's EPL goal contribution tally in just 16 minutes as he played the pass to fellow youngster Kobbie Mainoo for the winner.

However, he has been really impressive this season for Manchester United's youth teams as well. He has already bagged seven goals and two assists in eight games across youth competitions.

He could become the answer to United's winger conundrum, which would save them a lot of money that could be spent on bringing in long-term target Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

With Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri leaving Old Trafford on loan in January, this could be the right time for Forson to make the jump to the senior team and lead the youth revolution alongside Mainoo at Manchester United.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here