Micah Richards tips Chelsea to be 'really good' under Mauricio Pochettino next season

Football pundit Micah Richards has backed Chelsea to move on from their tough 2022/23 season under new manager Mauricio Pohcettino. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League after having sacked both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter during the season.

Interim manager Frank Lampard couldn't help the team get back to winning ways and oversaw a rather meek finish to the season. The Englishman is reportedly set to be replaced by former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Richards believes that the former Spurs boss could help overturn the team's fortunes. He pointed out that Chelsea have the players required to push for a top-four finish and even possibly challenge for the league title.

He said on Sky Sports:

"I think Chelsea are going to be really good next season under Poch. Top four, challenging maybe a little bit more. The players that they’ve got, Christopher Nkunku coming in. They need a striker, they’ll get that sorted, but I think Chelsea will be challenging big next season."

Tottenham hitman Harry Kane played five years under Pochettino at the north London club, scoring 169 goals in 242 appearances across competitions. The Argentine could thus convince Kane to move to Stamford Bridge, but it's all speculation at the moment.

Jamie Carragher outlines areas Chelsea need to address this summer

Jamie Carragher, on Sky Sports, outlined the areas Chelsea need to address this summer to get back to winning ways.

While talking about Wesley Fofana, who the Blues signed from Leicester City last summer, Carragher said:

"He’s (Fofana) always injured! I think [Enzo] Fernandez has got great pedigree. The goalkeeper is a problem, they’ve got no striker, [Nkunku] might come in and make a difference, Mykhaylo Mudryk has obviously come in for a lot of money, he’s got pedigree but…"

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea sign another forward even with Christopher Nkunku's impending arrival.

