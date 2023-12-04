"Much better than Chelsea" - Brighton manager makes bold comments after 3-2 loss to Blues

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has said that despite the recent 3-2 loss, the Seagulls dominated Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea at Stamford Bridge throughout the match.

The Blues took down Brighton on Sunday (December 3) at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Fernandez (17') and Levi Colwill (21') scored early goals to give Chelsea a lead in the first half.

Facundo Buonanotte tried igniting a comeback for the Seagulls with a goal in the 43rd minute. However, Enzo Fernandez's penalty goal sealed the victory for Pochettino's side on Sunday.

After the match, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi expressed his disappointment as he addressed his side's performance against Chelsea. He said Fernandez's penalty goal shifted the momentum of the game in Chelsea's favor.

He said (via BBC News):

"It's hard because I think we played much better than Chelsea. We made three big mistakes, two set pieces in the first half and we conceded the third goal in an incredible way."

"It was a clear penalty for them, but we can’t concede a counter-attack in that way - a corner for us. In that way, we are young but we need to be more focused in that situation. We lost the game from that situation, not from the play, because we played a great game. But football is like this."

Chelsea star celebrates victory over Brighton on social media

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez recently took to social media and uploaded a series of pictures, where he celebrated his first Premier League goals for Chelsea.

Fernandez scored his first couple of goals in the Premier League after 13 appearances for his side. His goals played a crucial role in Chelsea's win over Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton (3-2) on Sunday.

To share his happiness with the fans, the former Benfica star took to Instagram and posted a few snaps from the Blues' recent match. He captioned the post:

"Very happy for my first goals in Premier League with our people. Come on Chelsea. GLORIA A DIOS SIEMPRE"

Next up, the Blues will visit Old Trafford to lock horns against Erik ten Hag's Manchester United on December 7 (Thursday).