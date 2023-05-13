“My idol has always been Cristiano Ronaldo” – Premier League forward out on loan opens up on desire to play with Al-Nassr superstar

Fabio Silva, who is currently at PSV Eindhoven on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is his idol. He further expressed the desire to share the pitch with the Al-Nassr superstar. Silva has made 49 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists.

Speaking about his desire to play alongside Ronaldo, the Portuguese said (via O Jogo):

"My idol has always been Cristiano Ronaldo. I would like to play or be able to share a moment with him, so that he can give me some advice."

Silva further claimed that he shares common characteristics with Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema.

He said:

"I look a lot at Karim [Benzema], because we have characteristics in common. He is not the typical "9" who stays in the area to score goals. He likes to have the ball, to make the connection and to assist. like that, irreverent, different. I like to move, to ask for the ball in space, I fight a lot, both in defense and in attack."

During his career, Ronaldo has inspired many youngsters throughout the world. Given that Silva is Portuguese, his revelations shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Former Saudi Pro League stars spoke about Al-Nassr duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca

Ronaldo checks on Talisca after the latter suffered a minor blow

Since making his Al-Nassr debut in January, Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored 12 goals and provided three assists for the club. However, he has failed to form a partnership with Anderson Talisca. Both players' numbers have deteriorated when they have shared the pitch.

Speaking about the situation, former Al-Hilal goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Deayea recently told SBC (via GOAL Arab):

“The problem is in recruiting Talisca, and his level has been affected significantly since Cristiano came to the club.”

Former Al-Nassr full-back Huseein Abdel-Ghani, meanwhile, claimed on the matter that one of the two attackers should be placed on the bench.

He said:

“The team’s interest is the most important. Whoever declines in level should sit on the bench, whether Ronaldo or Talisca. The duo is a striking force, but until now we have not seen its real danger, and they must be well employed, or one of them should be placed on the bench."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are currently second in the Saudi Pro League with 57 points from 26 matches. They trail league leaders Al-Ittihad by five points.

