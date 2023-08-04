"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo" - Ex-Manchester City star praises Ronaldo's 'mentality', names the Al-Nassr man as his idol

Former Manchester City star Carlos Borges, who recently completed a move to Ajax, named Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol. The Portugal youngster has joined the Eredivisie from the Cityzens in a summer transfer.

Borges was a stellar performer for City's youth teams, as he scored 26 goals and provided 13 assists in 38 matches for the u-21 side. Apart from that, Borges scored 24 goals and provided 23 assists in 34 matches for the under-18 team.

However, considering City's deep attacking pool, it's difficult for the 19-year-old to break into the first team and seal a place for himself. Hence, the move to Ajax might be the right transfer for the youngster.

Speaking recently about his idol, Borges named Ronaldo and hailed the Al-Nassr superstar for his winning mentality, telling (via The European Lad Twitter):

"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. His mentality, always wanting more and he is still going. He is definitely my idol."

Borges has previously shown off his fandom for the Portugal captain by performing the 38-year-old's sleep celebration, which went viral last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Al-Nassr's draw against Zamalek

Soccer FIFA Al Nassr

Al-Nassr got through to the knockout stages of the Arab Cup of Champions after securing a 1-1 draw against Zamalek in their latest match.

The Saudi Pro League club was down by a goal after conceding a 53rd-minute penalty and was staring at elimination.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo loomed large as he scored an 87th-minute header to hand Al-Alamy a point and earn a spot in the next round.

Speaking to the media after the game, he claimed that the condition of the pitch was a reason behind the team's poor performance.

Ronaldo said:

"Zamalek is a difficult and organized team, and the pitch was bad, and we could not present beautiful football."

The Portugal captain further added:

"The match was difficult today for us because of exhaustion, but we were able to achieve the important thing, which is qualifying."

Ronaldo, though, vowed that the team would improve as the season progressed.

He said:

"We will gradually improve, and the atmosphere is very nice."

Sadio Mane came on as a second-half substitute during the clash against Zamalek. Fans can hope the Senegalese get more game time as the season progresses.