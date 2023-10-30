“Nah, I’ve training on Monday” – Arsenal star Katie McCabe on skipping 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony 

Arsenal star Katie McCabe has revealed that she will not be at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will be held today at the Théâtre du Chatelet. She said that they have training ahead of Ireland's clash with Albania, and that will see her skip the award ceremony.

Speaking to Balls.ie, McCabe claimed that she was focused on the Women's Nations League match and was not thinking about the Ballon d'Or. She is one of the nominees for the award but is sure that she will not be lifting it on Monday, October 30.

She said:

"Nah, I've training on Monday! It's matchday minus one, so I think we've got an evening session in Albania. I might stick it on if I'm able to, but my full focus will be on preparing for Albania on Tuesday."

She added:

"Like I said, I know it's a real honour to be nominated for these awards, up with some of the best in the world. It's a massive honour for me personally, but I wouldn't be able to do it without the support of my teammates here from the Republic of Ireland and Arsenal as well."

The award ceremony takes place on Monday in Paris with Didier Drogba handing the men's winner their trophy. Lionel Messi is touted to win the men's Ballon d'Or after his incredible FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Potential Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati fighting for equality

Aitana Bonmati, who is the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year, has said that she will continue fighting for equality in football. She wants women footballers to be treated as professionals and wants to pave the way for future stars.

She was quoted by BBC as saying:

"Yes, of course, [over] the past years we had a lot of changes but there is still a lot to improve. We are always building for equality to have good conditions, to be treated as professional footballers."

"I would like to keep fighting because I would like the next generation to have a better life than we have today and I think past generations fought for us to have a better life today."

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati is the front-runner for the award this year. She scored 19 goals and assisted 21 times for club and country. She won the Liga F, the Spanish Super Cup, the Women's Champions League, and the Women's World Cup.