"Needs time to settle down" - Frank Lebouef backs Chelsea star to do well under interim manager Frank Lampard

Former Chelsea player Frank Lebouef believes Mykhailo Mudryk will flourish under caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

The former France international claimed that the Ukrainian winger needs time to settle in at the West London outfit.

Chelsea have been through a massive transitionary period this season, from owners to managers and down to players. The Blues were purchased by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in the summer after Roman Abramovich's departure.

The West London has already seen two managers sacked in the 2022-23 campaign. Thomas Tuchel was relieved of his managerial duties at the start of the season and was replaced by former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

The English manager's stint at Stamford Bridge saw the Blues spend the majority of the season in the middle of the table amid dismal form. Potter was sacked by the club after last Saturday's loss to Aston Villa.

Blues legend Frank Lampard has now been appointed caretaker manager until June, making it his second stint as the club's boss. Lebouef has named one Blues star, Mudryk, as someone who could do well under the former midfielder.

He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Mykhailo Mudryk I spoke about in my last column and he just needs time to settle down, I’m pretty sure he is going to do well under Frank.”

The Blues secured Mudryk's services in January for £88.5 million from FC Shakhtar Donetsk. The Ukrainian has, so far, failed to justify his price tag and has struggled to find game time. He has made eight Premier League appearances for the Blues this term and is yet to get his name on the scoresheet.

"A unique boy" - Shakhtar chief reveals what he told Chelsea's owners about 'unbelievable' Mudryk

Shakhtar CEO Serhiy Palkin opened up about what he told the Blues' hierarchy before they signed Mudryk. The Ukrainian has urged the club to be patient with the young winger, who he believes is an exceptional talent.

Palkin told Sky Sports (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“A week ago in England, I met Mykhailo Mudryk and he is very happy. He likes everything that is going on [there], he wants to work hard, he wants to show the best.

"I said from the beginning, I spoke to the owners of Chelsea, and I told them you’ve got a real diamond but you should be very, very patient.Give this guy time and he will show you what he can bring to the club."

He added:

“I know 100 per cent he will participate [in winning] many, many trophies for Chelsea in the future. This is a very, very unique boy. A unique boy with unbelievable technical characteristics."

The Blues will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on April 8 in their next Premier League game.

