"Next season is just about kicking on in the team and showing everyone the real me" - Chelsea star rules out transfer away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke has dismissed the possibility of going out on loan next season as he is eager to earn a spot in the Blues' first team. The England under-21 international seems keen to work under incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Madueke told the Evening Standard:

“A loan spell would be impossible for both parties. I’ve been brought in and there’s a plan for me at the club. I finished the season well, so next season is just about kicking on in the team and showing everyone the real me.”

He added:

“The expectation for me from the club and myself is for me to play — and play well — next year, and to keep developing as a player and a person.”

Chelsea signed the young talent from Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window for approximately £30 million. Madueke had a rather slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, struggling to find game time under former Blues boss Graham Potter.

However, during the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign, the English forward earned minutes on the pitch under former interim manager Frank Lampard. Madueke registered 12 Premier League appearances for the Blues last term, recording one goal.

The former PSV forward managed to find the back of the net in Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on 3 May.

It remains to be seen whether Madueke can become a mainstay in Pochettino's starting XI next season.

"He lacks a bit of heart" - Arsenal urged not to sign Chelsea star

Pundit Jason Cundy has warned Arsenal against signing Chelsea star Kai Havertz. The Englishman believes the German international has a tendency to put on lackluster performances on occasion.

Cundy said on talkSPORT:

"Technically he is a brilliant footballer. For me, though, he lacks a bit of heart. If you are in a battle, I am not sure he is the man you want. The thing for me, if I was an Arsenal fan, that would concern me is he goes missing. He lacks a little of bit of steel, a little bit of fight, he can drift out of games very, very quickly."

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Havertz, who is reportedly keen on moving to the North side of London. The Gunners have had an opening bid rejected by the Blues.

However, personal terms have been agreed upon between the club and the player, and a second bid from Arsenal is expected to be made soon (as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

