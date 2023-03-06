"Nine points is a lot" - Carlo Ancelotti delivers verdict on title race with Barcelona after Real Madrid's drab 0-0 draw against Betis

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts on the La Liga title race with Barcelona following his side's draw against Real Betis on Sunday, March 5.

Los Blancos created multiple chances at Benito Villamarin, attempting 15 shots with five being on target. However, they failed to score and the game ended goalless.

Real Madrid now trail arch-rivals Barcelona, who beat Valencia 1-0 at home earlier in the day, by nine points at the top of the La Liga table. Speaking about the title race after the draw against Real Betis, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s still not over. Nine points is a lot, but we have to fight to the end.”

The draw comes after a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Los Blancos created multiple chances in that game as well but failed to get a single shot on target. Meanwhile, one of the Blaugrana's two attempts on target ended in a goal.

Highlighting the lack of efficiency in front of goal, Ancelotti said:

“This was an open game and that’s what we wanted, but I don’t think we were so good when the game was more open in the first half. I think we did well in the final 30 minutes.

“We brought on [Dani] Ceballos into a 4-3-3. The problem is that we’re lacking efficiency up front. We’re doing one dribble too many, one pass too many, one one-two too many.”

He added:

“This is a reason why we haven’t scored in the last three games, apart from one set piece goal. Today, we had three or four clear chances. We know where our problems lie right now. We’re doing well in defence, but we’re not doing well in attack.

“We need balance. We need to be good at the back and also good up front. It’s a collective problem of individual decisions.”

Real Madrid are now without a win in their last three games across competitions.

Real Madrid need to bounce back quickly if they are to challenge Barcelona

While nine points is a lot, there are still 14 games remaining in the season. However, to provide any challenge for Barcelona, Real Madrid will need to pick up their form soon.

They will next face Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga. Los Blancos will then host Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, which Los Blancos lead 5-2.

Ancelotti's side will then face Barcelona away in La Liga on March 19 in a game that they certainly can't afford to lose.

