"No talks, no board trip to England to negotiate" - Fabrizio Romano dismisses reports linking Liverpool star with January move to Brazilian giants

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports of Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara being linked with a January move to Brazilian club Flamengo.

As per TeamTalk, clubs like Flamengo and Al-Ettifaq are keeping tabs on the talented Spanish midfielder, who's yet to make a single appearance for the Reds this season.

Romano, though, dismissed the reports, tweeting:

"Understand there’s nothing at all into rumours of Thiago Alcantara joining Flamengo in January. No talks, no board trip to England to negotiate. Zero. Flamengo were focused on their next signing, Matías Viña. Almost done."

Thiago joined the Mereysiders in 2020 in a deal worth up to £20 million. He has since made 97 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

The 32-year-old has won three trophies with the Reds, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Community Shield. Thiago, though, hasn't made a single appearance this season and was sidelined with a hip injury that he suffered on April 27, 2023.

While he's now fit, Thiago is yet to appear on the pitch. His Liverpool contract expires in the summer, and he has an estimated market value of €10 million.

Thiago is also a decorated Spain international, making 46 appearances for La Roja since making his senior debut in 2011. He has scored two goals for Spain.

Thiago expected to return to action for Liverpool in February

Liverpool have a dynamic midfield in their ranks, with the likes of Domnik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravernberch. Thiago's presence, though, could give Jurgen Klopp's team an extra layer of creativity.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders provided an update on Thiago's fitness a couple of weeks ago. Speaking about him and Stefan Bajcetic, Lijnders told the Reds' media (via the Reds' website):

"They will not be ready for the end of this month. It will probably be going into the next month to train with us. But both (with) no complications, progressing."

Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the Premier League with 45 points from 20 games. They are playing Bournemouth on the road, and the game is goalless at half-time.