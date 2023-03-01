"None of us thought that" - Gary Neville hails Manchester United star's 'devastating' impact on club after signing in the summer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hailed Brazil international Casemiro's exceptional impact at Old Trafford following his switch from Real Madrid last summer.

Casemiro has been sensational for the Red Devils following his £70 million move playing a key role behind their revival under Erik ten Hag.

However, former Manchester United right-back Neville has claimed that the Brazilian midfielder was not a smart or shrewd signing by his former club. He has claimed that Ten Hag is likely to target younger and hungrier players in the summer and Casemiro does not fit the bill at his age.

On The Overlap, he said:

"I feel like Ten Hag is not going to sign [marquee names]. If new owners come in they’re going to want to make a statement, they’ll want to blow the transfer market open. I don’t think that will suit him. I think he’ll want those younger, hungrier ones that have still got that growth rather than the finished article."

Neville claimed that United will look to sign younger players if they are going to invest huge amounts of money. He said:

"Casemiro obviously defeats that a little bit, but you look at Antony and Lisandro Martinez, they’re younger and hungrier. I think that’s the type of player he’ll want to add to this squad rather than saying, "Oh, Kylian Mbappe’s available or so-and-so is available"."

He added:

"But Casemiro, there’s no doubt – we all said it by the way – £60m? £70m? And £20m-a-year [contract] for five years is a £170m investment. That is a massive investment."

Neville has hailed the former Real Madrid midfielder for his brilliant impact at Manchester United. He said:

"It’s not a smart or shrewd signing when you look at it from a [big picture] point of view. None of us thought that. The impact he’s having in the short term and what Manchester United need now, he’s devastating for the club in unbelievable ways."

Casemiro has made 35 appearances across competitions this campaign for the Red Devils, scoring five goals and providing six assists.

The defensive midfielder scored for Ten Hag's side as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 to clinch the Carabo Cup on Sunday (February 26).

Gary Neville compares superstar striker's potential Manchester United arrival to Casemiro's transfer

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes the Red Devils signing striker Harry Kane could have a big impact. On The Overlap, he said:

“I have worked with him. He is gold, Harry Kane. He will score 30 goals. He will get 10-15 assists and that’s an absolute fact. He’s a professional, the dressing room will love him, he’ll fit in straightaway and he’s a guarantee for Manchester United. But if he’s going to cost £150 million, and he’s 30, then it’s short-lived."

He added:

"But Casemiro, we all said it, £60 million, which is £20 million a year for five years is £170 million investment. That is a massive investment. It’s not a smart or shrewd signing when you look at it from a point of view, but the impact he is having in the short term and what Manchester United need now. He is devastating for them.”

Neville has claimed that Kane could help Manchester United win the Premier League title. He said:

“Harry Kane is the type of player that could take you to the title. He will just connect the whole of the midfield. He’ll score goals. The fans will love him and the players will love him. I don’t see how you go wrong with him. But, for the long term, it wouldn’t be something that would work. He has five years left in his career, so I don’t think there is a problem with that. It’s just he is in the latter part of his career.”

Kane has been brilliant for Tottenham Hotspur this season, having scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 34 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes