"Of course, I fight to be the number 1" – Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya on relationship with teammate Aaron Ramsdale

Brentford loanee David Raya has opened up on his relationship with Arsenal shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale after emerging as the Gunners' go-to goalkeeper of late. He has suggested that he has grown closer to the Englishman over the course of the last couple of months.

Raya, 28, has proved to be a sort of a headache for Ramsdale since arriving on a season-long loan switch from Brentford. He has displaced the ex-Sheffield United player to become Mikel Arteta's number one recently, keeping four shutouts in six games so far this season.

During a recent interaction with The Athletic, Raya was queried to shed light on his relationship with Ramsdale. He responded positively:

"The relationship? It's very good. Of course, I fight to be the number 1. At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems."

Suggesting that Ramsdale is quite helpful in training, Raya continued:

"We push each other every day in training: when he's a little bit down, I push him, and when I'm a little bit down, he does the same. We usually train three goalkeepers, four at the most, for hours a week, and you need that kind of relationship because otherwise, the training is not going to go well for all of us."

Raya, who was also linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, shot to fame due to his fine outings for Brentford past term. He helped Thomas Frank's outfit finish ninth in the Premier League, registering 12 clean sheets in 38 games.

Ramsdale, on the other hand, kept 14 clean sheets in 38 Premier League starts for Arsenal last season. He has managed to oversee two shutouts in six appearances so far in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

Arsenal set to battle Manchester City to add England U-19 star Noel Buck to their squad

According to The Athletic journalist Tom Bogert, Arsenal and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on New England Revolution teenager Noel Buck. They are also likely to face competition from Burnley next year.

Apart from the two aforesaid Premier League sides, Arsenal are also set to battle it out with some German teams for the 18-year-old midfielder's signature. They have been told to pay between £4-£7 million.

Buck, whose current contract is set to expire in December 2025, has started 27 of his 36 appearances for New England Revolution. He has registered four goals and one assist in 2,300 minutes of action so far.