"One of the biggest clubs in the world" - Liverpool hero predicts whether Mikel Arteta would swap Arsenal for Barcelona

Former Liverpool striker Luis Garcia believes Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should take up the job of Barcelona manager should the opportunity arise.

Following Xavi's announcement regarding his departure at the end of the season, several outlets have linked Arteta with a move to Camp Nou. Amid these rumors, Garcia was asked on ESPN whether the Gunners' boss should take up the responsibility, and the 45-year-old responded (via HITC):

"I know you think that managing Barcelona could be a dangerous position or it’s not a good way. But I can tell you that any manager in the world, or most managers in the world, if there is a ring from Barcelona, then you are going to get it."

La Blaugrana are struggling in La Liga currently, sitting in fourth place, 11 points behind leaders Girona. To make matters worse, they were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Athletic Club in the quarter-finals (4-2, January 24).

Despite the club's troubles, Garcia believes that the job would be too big to refuse. He added:

“The potential work you can do in the future. I am not saying right now you are very happy because of what you have got."

“I just think you can do so much good for the future with this team. You are talking about one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think any manager would be happy to get that job.”

Arteta has won an FA Cup trophy and two Community Shields at Arsenal after joining the club as manager in December 2019. His side are in the Premier League title race this season, currently third and five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's comments on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta resurface amid Barcelona links

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said in September 2019 that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could take over his job when he decides to call it a day.

However, the 53-year-old coach is contracted at the Etihad till the end of the 2024/25 season. Speaking about Arteta's potential, who is also contracted with Arsenal till 2025, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I'm pretty sure [he'll succeed me]. He will have success. Sooner or later it's going to happen [Arteta becoming a manager]. He's a young, young manager. He has experience already, handling big players and big teams."

It is unlikely that Arteta would join Manchester City, especially with Guardiola rumored to extend his stay beyond 2025. The pair worked together when the ex-Everton midfielder was Guardiola's assistant from 2016 to 2019. Together, they won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup.