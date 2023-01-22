"Our bench looks good all of a sudden," "I'm ready" - Arsenal fans elated as January signing makes matchday squad for Manchester United clash

Arsenal fans are pleased with manager Mikel Arteta's decision to include January signing Leandro Trossard in the squad to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Belgian forward impressed while at Brighton & Hove Albion, showcasing impressive versatility and scoring seven goals in 16 appearances for the Seagulls. His performances attracted praise from fans and pundits alike, while European bigwigs took notice of his superb form.

The Gunners completed the transfer for the 28-year-old just days earlier, with Mikel Arteta including him in the 20-man squad for their all-important clash against Manchester United.

Fans are pleased with his inclusion and took to Twitter to display their excitement. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

Manchester United vs Arsenal: Preview

Manchester United and Arsenal meet in the Premier League in a clash that could have significant implications in the title race. The Red Devils visit the Emirates knowing that a win could catapult them into the hunt for a 21st league title despite their uncertain start to the season.

Since their last meeting back in September, both sides have been on impressive runs of form. The Red Devils have gone unbeaten since November, picking up an impressive 27 points from a possible 33.

They have cemented their place as one of the favorites for a Champions League spot, currently sitting fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have won nine out of ten games since then and are now five points clear at the top with maximum points taken from their last seven matches.

The Gunners are indeed the team with the wind in their sails, with Mikel Arteta's men taking the league by storm so far. They sit at the top of the league table with 47 points from 18 games, five better than Manchester City in second place, who have 42 from 19.

Notably, Arteta has the north Londoners playing some of the best football in the division and would be unbeaten in the league if not for the 3-1 loss to Manchester United. Erik ten Hag's men will head into the game knowing that they have beaten the Gunners this season.

The Red Devils will, however, be missing a key component of their team — Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, and the Gunners will be sure to exploit that.

The clash between Manchester United and Arsenal is sure to be pivotal in deciding the title race. With so much at stake, this game promises to be one that could decide if the Gunners can ultimately take home the trophy come May.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes