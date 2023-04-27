Fans took to Twitter to troll Cristiano Ronaldo after his team Al-Nassr were ranked second among the most popular Asian sports teams in March 2023. IPL side Chennai Super Kings topped the list much to the delight of MS Dhoni fans.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January after a difficult start to the season in the Premier League. The Portuguese ace fell out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and subsequently lost his spot in the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo was let go after having his contract mutually terminated on November 22, before joining the Knights of Najd less than two months later. His arrival in the Saudi Arabian capital sparked a newfound global interest in the SPL with millions of fans now tuning in to follow the superstar's progress at Al-Nassr.

This was seen in a Twitter ranking list posted by Deportes & Finanzas. Al-Nassr was ranked second in Asia during the month of March with 5,00 million Twitter interactions.

IPL sides Royal Challengers Bangalore (3,45 million) and Mumbai Indians (2,74 million) finished third and fourth respectively. Al-Hilal rounded off the list in fifth position (2,11 million).

Cristiano Ronaldo's popularity wasn't enough to eclipse MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings as they topped the rankings with 5,12 million interactions. Fans reacted on Twitter and trolled the Real Madrid legend:

Despite Al-Nassr finishing second in Twitter interactions, the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Riyadh-based outfit can't be underestimated. Since his arrival, their Instagram following has increased from 800,000 to over 14.4 million. Stadiums have also been packed across the nation like never before as thousands of fans want to watch the megastar play live.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are struggling after being knocked out of the King Cup of Champions

Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo face the daunting possibility of going trophyless this season after losing 1-0 to Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions semi-finals on April 24.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has performed individually since his arrival in January, scoring 11 goals in 14 appearances to date. However, Al-Nassr have struggled as a unit and have only won two of their last five league games.

They have been knocked out of every domestic competition now and are second in the league with 53 points, three behind Al-Ittihad. Should the latter win their game in hand, the deficit would be extended to six points.

With just six games left in their season, Ronaldo and Co face an uphill task to win any silverware at all this season. They next face Al-Raed at home on April 28.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes