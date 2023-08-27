Piers Morgan claims Arsenal looked 'far better' after summer signing was substituted in 2-2 Fulham draw

UK TV personality Piers Morgan has criticized Kai Havertz, claiming Arsenal were instantly better when the German was taken off in their recent 2-2 draw against Fulham. He also called out manager Mikel Arteta for changing the system just to accommodate the former Chelsea star.

Arsenal's 100% winning start of the Premier League season came to an end with the draw. The Gunners are now third in the table on goal difference, behind West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Morgan was quick to point that the Gunners played much better after Havertz was subbed off. The Gunners were behind 1-0 when he was taken off and took a 2-1 lead in quick time. He posted:

"Arsenal look an instantly far better team without Havertz on the pitch."

After the match, the Gunners fan added:

"I don't get Arteta changing our whole system to accommodate Havertz. Just isn't working. Put Gabriel back in next to Saliba, move White to right back, and stick Partey in the middle where he belongs. And take off Havertz."

The Gunners signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million earlier this summer.

Mikel Arteta confident about Kai Havertz winning over Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta admitted that Kai Havertz made mistakes in the game, but he would continue backing the German. He added that the new signing was still getting used to things.

He was talking to the media after the match when he said:

"I saw an action when he played backwards and he could have turned, but that's one of the things and the demands of everybody, to play forward and to impact the game in the final third because we had the urgency to win it, but no."

Arteta added that he was confident about Havertz winning over the fans and said:

"Yes, I think so. I think he's already done some really good things and today it was tough for him in certain moments. He got in some great areas again and the ball didn't arrive and he had a lot of situations. He should have already scored a lot of goals already this season and that's the thing that is missing there."

Arsenal face Manchester United in the Premier League next before the players split for the international break.