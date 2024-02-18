Portugal boss Roberto Martinez asked Barcelona to sign PL midfielder in 2022 - Reports

Portugal men's national football team head coach Robert Martinez advised Barcelona to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in 2022, as per SPORT.

In 2022, Roberto Martinez was the head coach of the Belgium national team and Onana was one of the bright young stars in the national set-up. Realising the midfielder's potential, Martinez advised Barcelona to sign him as a replacement of Sergio Busquets.

However, due to financial problems, La Blaugrana failed to present an offer for the former LOSC Lille midfielder. Onana was eventually signed by Everton in the summer of 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €30 million. Since joining the Toffees, Onana has made 60 appearances, bagging three goals and three assists.

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona are still interested in signing Amadou Onana, however, his price tag has more than doubled over time. Apart from the Belgian midfielder, Barca also have Joshua Kimmich, Martin Zubimendi, Guido Rodriguez, and Wilfred Ndidi on their transfer shop-list for holding midfielders.

Last summer, Barcelona signed Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu for a reported transfer fee of €3.5 million from Girona. However, he has failed to fulfil expectations at the club, starting just 10 league games this season.

"I hope so that this number is going to grow very fast and even more": Robert Lewandowski after scoring 50 goals for Barcelona

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski recently reacted to scoring his 50th goal for the La Liga giants. Xavi Hernandez's men locked horns against Celta Vigo on February 17 (Saturday) at Estadio de Balaídos.

The Polish forward broke the deadlock in the 45th minute with the help of an assist from Lamine Yamal before Iago Aspas scored the equaliser for Celta Vigo in the 47th minute.

However, Barca eventually secured the victory thanks to an injury-time penalty from Robert Lewandowski (90+7'), the Pole's 50th goal for Barcelona. After the match, he said about the milestone (via FC Barcelona's official website):

“That is like huge I ever felt because scoring everything for this kind of club, Barcelona. I'm very proud and very happy. And I hope so that this number is going to grow very fast and even more."

Lewandowski joined the Camp Nou outfit in July 2022 from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. This season, he has made 33 appearances for Barcelona, bagging 17 goals and six assists across all competitions.