“The best place to live” – Portuguese TV star shares video of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s luxury mansion worth over €32 million

Portuguese socialite Lil Canecas provided a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's luxury mansion in Quinta da Marinha. The property is reportedly worth almost €32 million.

The mansion is nearing the completion of its construction. Canecas uploaded a video of the house on her Instagram profile, writing:

"@cristiano's house in Quinta da Marinha is almost ready… Cascais awaits you, the best place to live."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez currently live in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since the player's move to Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Rodriguez have lived in cities like Manchester, Turin, and Madrid as well.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, owns several properties across the globe. According to Magic Bricks, Ronaldo owns eight houses at this point in time.

Georgina Rodriguez has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship is a widely discussed topic on digital media. On her Netflix show, 'I am Georgina', the model showed off a tattoo that she has.

Rodriguez has a tattoo with the initials of herself (G), and Ronaldo (C). Speaking about this piece of ink work, she told Spanish TV show El Hormiguero how the idea of the tattoo came to her mind:

"The moment I had this tattoo done is on my reality show. It was my first trip to Paris with Cristiano. We were in the hotel room and on the bedside tables, they leave notepads with a pencil. I went to lie down and I saw CG on the notepad and ended up taking it and still have it to this day.

"I always wanted to have a tattoo done with it and we were on holiday with friends in Sardinia and I said I wanted a tattoo, well, a tattoo that ended up being three, and I had this one done."

While the couple is as yet unmarried, they have five kids together, two of whom Rodriguez is the biological mother of. The pair first met in 2016 and has been in a relationship since.

