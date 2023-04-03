“PR stunt like his idol Penaldo” - Video of Kylian Mbappe lighting pyro with PSG ultras goes viral, sparks online outrage

In a stirring display of loyalty and passion, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s talismanic striker, Kylian Mbappe, took to the streets to rally the club's ultras ahead of a crucial clash with Lyon. The French international was also seen on video lighting a pyro at the 15th-anniversary celebration of the K-Soce Team ultras, held outside the iconic Parc des Princes stadium.

Despite a disappointing season that has seen PSG crash out of both the Coupe de France and the Champions League, Mbappe was keen to reassure fans that the club's players remained committed to finishing the season on a high. The atmosphere was electric as Kylian Mbappe took to the stage to deliver a rousing speech, before joining the ultras in lighting pyros.

Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé lit a pyro whilst celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the KST PSG ultra faction earlier this week. Kylian Mbappé lit a pyro whilst celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the KST PSG ultra faction earlier this week. https://t.co/cxOnbPDp46

The footage quickly went viral, sparking outrage online, with some fans calling it a PR stunt in tweets like these:

𝗚𝗶𝗹 𝗥. @giljoseramirez Get French Football News @GFFN Kylian Mbappé lit a pyro whilst celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the KST PSG ultra faction earlier this week. Kylian Mbappé lit a pyro whilst celebrating the 15-year anniversary of the KST PSG ultra faction earlier this week. https://t.co/cxOnbPDp46 Mucha celebración y todo, pero no haces nada por "tu proyecto". Te tenías que haber ido al Madrid sinceramente twitter.com/GFFN/status/16… Mucha celebración y todo, pero no haces nada por "tu proyecto". Te tenías que haber ido al Madrid sinceramente twitter.com/GFFN/status/16…

Emmy @real_Emy_ PSGhub @PSGhub Kylian Mbappé lit a smoke with the Ultras

Kylian Mbappé lit a smoke with the Ultras 💥 Kylian Mbappé lit a smoke with the Ultras https://t.co/hcKzuSYASH The day Mbappe leaves this club, PSG Ultras will go into full depression. twitter.com/PSGhub/status/… The day Mbappe leaves this club, PSG Ultras will go into full depression. twitter.com/PSGhub/status/…

RL @Roaringlionnn @PSGhub He’s not focused on football, he will flop like Hazard @PSGhub He’s not focused on football, he will flop like Hazard 👍

As the season draws to a close, PSG fans will be hoping that their players can channel that same spirit on the pitch, although the Lyon match did not go to plan.

Paris Saint-Germain's bid for another Ligue 1 title hit another bump on the road as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of a resolute Lyon side. The result has left PSG with an urgent need to regain their composure ahead of a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Lens in two weeks.

It remains to be seen if PSG can bounce back from this setback and mount a late charge for the title. They will need to regroup quickly and put in a much-improved performance against Lens if they are to keep their title hopes alive.

Kylian Mbappe's speech to the PSG ultras

Kylian Mbappe gave a rousing speech ahead of the game against Lyon, before partaking in other activities with the Ultras. According to TalkSPORT, he told them:

“I also speak on behalf of all the players, of the whole club, those who could not come, to show you how important you are to us. Unfortunately, we cannot always manifest it. We would like to do more, we can always do more, but here it is."

Kylian Mbappe went on to push for togetherness between the club's ultras and players. He further said:

“It’s not us and you, it’s all of us together. I know this year has not been the best of years. We did not meet the expectations of the club, yours and ours too. We want to continue all together to end the season well, win the championship.”

Paris Saint-Germain will next face OGC Nice on Saturday, April 8, in a Ligue 1 away clash.

