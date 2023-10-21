"Real example for everyone" - Erik ten Hag suggests Manchester United players must learn from 26-year-old teammate's attitude

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has urged his players to learn from Scott McTominay as they look to overcome their slow start to the season. The tactician reckons that the Scotsman's incredible response to lack of playing time remains a great example for his colleagues at Old Trafford.

It goes without saying that Scott McTominay has been largely under-utilised by Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United this season. He has made just six appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, with only two of them coming from the start.

The midfielder got a rare opportunity to prove himself once again when the Red Devils locked horns with Brentford in the Premier League last time out. He grabbed it by the scruff of the neck. Demonstrating a positive attitude, McTominay ended up proving to be decisive, scoring two injury-time goals to drag his side from behind and earn a vital 2-1 victory.

Speaking ahead of his side's league clash with Sheffield United on October 21, Erik Ten Hag spent some time praising the Scottish midfielder. He labeled him as an example for his colleagues, telling the club website:

“In our last game, it gave us energy and in the game which we turned around, the togetherness with the fans, they backed us throughout the game. We were losing but they were very supportive and it was a great atmosphere in the stadium and also the team kept believing in a better result."

He added:

“We then brought Scott McTominay on and I think his attitude is a real example for everyone, to come on at such short notice, I cannot expect that every time a player comes on, that two minutes later he is scoring two goals."

Stressing the importance of an entire squad, the Manchester United manager said:

“But that attitude is what we need and that is the example that we need to be a really good team, a really good squad, [and] a good dressing room to get the results in because it is not just about eleven players, it is about the squad."

McTominay has made 215 appearances for Manchester United, contributing 21 goals and five assists.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to acquire minority stake at Manchester United

Sir. Jim Ratcliffe is now reportedly alone in the race to acquire joint ownership at Manchester United after Sheikh Jassim pulled out of the race. According to multiple sources, the British billionaire is expected to secure a 25% stake in the club in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, there seems to be some level of skepticism accompanying the development. Fans are concerned as to how much influence Ratcliffe will have with his potential minority stake. The supporters are also fed up with the Glaziers family and would favor a total takeover.

It is still unknown how things will pan out with the development. It is believed that the British billionaire will have enough avenues to put things in order at Old Trafford, especially in the areas of player transfers.