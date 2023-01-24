Real Madrid and Barcelona in very advanced stage with new European Super League plans - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid remain committed to the European Super League despite the opposition the project has faced so far. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the project is very much alive and could come to the fore in the near future, thanks to the efforts of the two Spanish giants.

According to French outlet L'Equipe (via Besoccer), Real Madrid and Barcelona are planning a new version of the European Super League and the project has already reached an advanced stage.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have released a joint-statement making it clear they have not given up on the European Super League. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have released a joint-statement making it clear they have not given up on the European Super League. https://t.co/e6lgGMlEW3

The cited source claims that the two La Liga heavyweights have made alterations to the initial format, which was met with a lot of criticism. The new format will reportedly be a more inclusive and open format for European clubs.

As per the report, Barcelona and Real Madrid have surveyed up to 50 European clubs to find out what type of competition they'd prefer on the continent if the Super League came to light. This includes that the Belgian and Dutch leagues would be represented.

The idea mentioned by the source is that the new Super League format will no longer be a closed league but more open, with clubs qualifying based on merit. It will also include a rule that wage bills shouldn't exceed 55% of a club's budget, the report adds.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Joan Laporta believes Barcelona are set to receive an initial bonus of €1 billion if the breakaway European Super League goes ahead Joan Laporta believes Barcelona are set to receive an initial bonus of €1 billion if the breakaway European Super League goes ahead 😳 https://t.co/RAgV9DDlsx

Barcelona and Real Madrid are still waiting for the European Court of Justice to give a verdict on the establishment of the European Super League. The Spanish heavyweights were joined by Juventus to make up the only three clubs who are actively pushing for the establishment of the competition after other founding members pulled out amid opposition.

Joan Laporta names four clubs interested in the European Super League apart from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus

Barca president Joan Laporta spoke about the Super League recently.

While addressing the subject of the European Super League on Spanish radio station Cadena CER, the Barcelona president revealed that the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham are still interested in the project.

"We want them to enter, and there is a lot of communication with the English clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham," Laporta said.

"All these clubs, most of which are for sale and some have already been sold, are interested. The state leagues will be maintained, and this will end up with a merger between the European Super League and the Premier League," he added.

With the idea first floated around in 2020, it will be interesting to see what football's governing bodies and some of Europe's biggest clubs decide to do.

