Real Madrid dealt massive blow as star duo suspended for Sevilla fixture after picking up bookings

Real Madrid stars Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Carvajal have been suspended and will miss their La Liga clash against Sevilla on February 25.

Los Blancos could only manage a 1-1 draw in their away clash against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, February 18. After Joselu gave Carlo Ancelotti's team the lead in the third minute, Raul De Tomas equalized in the 27th minute.

Apart from dropping two points, Los Merengues saw two players suspended for the clash against Sevilla next weekend. Carvajal picked up two yellow cards in three minutes and was sent off in injury time.

Camavinga, meanwhile, entered the game against Vallecano with four yellow cards to his name. He picked up another, meaning the Frenchman has now accumulated five yellow cards.

Despite their recent draw though, Real Madrid have a healthy lead atop the La Liga table. Carlo Ancelotti's side have 62 points from 25 matches, six more than second-placed Girona, who have a game in hand.

Carlo Ancelotti assesses Real Madrid's performance against Rayo Vallecano

Despite taking an early lead, Real Madrid could not see off the game against Rayo Vallecano. They were the superior team in terms of possession (61%) and getting goal attempts (11 attempts with four being on target).

However, the league leaders dropped two points. Ancelotti dissected the display, telling the media following the game (via Madrid Universal):

“I think we played with intensity. Rayo played a very good game, tried to stop the game, and their plan worked well. We will leave with one point that will not make us happy today, but that in the future could be a turning point and a positive point.”

Ancelotti added:

“We have to win all the matches. But, to win the league, the matches you can’t win, you can’t lose. Matches you have to win, you have to try with everything you have to not lose them. Sometimes there are draws that are a little painful.”

Los Merengues are undefeated in their last five league matches, winning three and drawing the other two.